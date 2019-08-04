SpaceChain Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Million (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Coinnest, Upbit and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded up 38.5% against the US dollar. SpaceChain has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $26,318.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SpaceChain alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000324 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, Coinnest, HitBTC, Bittrex and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SpaceChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SpaceChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.