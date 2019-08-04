Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd (CVE:SPA) rose 16.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, approximately 139,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 94,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00.

About Spanish Mountain Gold (CVE:SPA)

Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd., an exploration stage resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the Spanish Mountain gold project, which comprises approximately 45 contiguous mineral claims and 6 placer claims covering an area of approximately 7,700 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

