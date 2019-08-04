SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 8.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 121,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,759,000 after purchasing an additional 65,887 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 84,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $49.21. 120,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,320. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $49.22.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.