SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Shares Purchased by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,861,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,274,000 after acquiring an additional 132,929 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,179,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,452 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,225,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,720 shares during the period. Ronna Sue Cohen increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3,320.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,744,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,240 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,449,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,413 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. 674,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,119. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.72.

