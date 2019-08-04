Spectre.ai Utility Token Market Capitalization Achieves $1.38 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last seven days, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $9,408.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $595.27 or 0.05336231 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00041675 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000177 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001133 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

