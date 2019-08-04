Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPOT. Loop Capital upgraded Spotify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Spotify from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Spotify from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $172.26.

NASDAQ:SPOT traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.47. 953,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.53. Spotify has a 12-month low of $103.29 and a 12-month high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

