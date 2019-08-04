Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Upgraded to Hold by Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Spotify Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, reaching $153.47. 953,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,434,785. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of -255.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $196.95.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

