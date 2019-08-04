Sprint (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Down to $7.18

Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.41, but opened at $7.18. Sprint shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 35,393,535 shares trading hands.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sprint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sprint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sprint presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.51.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 676.00 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Sprint had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprint Corp will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John Saw sold 22,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $158,918.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,167,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 92,729 shares of company stock worth $583,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sprint by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Sprint during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Sprint by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,247,885 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 851,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprint by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the period. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprint (NYSE:S)

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

