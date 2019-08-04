Square (NYSE:SQ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Square (NYSE:SQ) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.18-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.96 million.Square also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.74-0.78 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Citigroup set a $95.00 target price on Square and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Square to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Square from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.42.

Get Square alerts:

SQ traded down $11.38 on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 43,696,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,669,453. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.34. Square has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,249 shares of company stock worth $5,144,475 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.