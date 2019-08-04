SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SSNC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,252,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,284,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $607,344.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,590,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,693 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,597,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,262,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,572,000 after acquiring an additional 711,514 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,743,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,257,446,000 after acquiring an additional 558,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.