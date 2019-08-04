ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Buys 210 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 343.1% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TFI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $50.69. 96,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,657. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $50.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.25.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.