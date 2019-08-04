ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Cuts Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $6,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 89.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

LYB traded down $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,479,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $73.94 and a one year high of $116.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.88.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target (down previously from $107.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.38.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

