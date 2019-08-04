ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $14.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,906 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $14,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,328,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 401,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,455,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Surevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 122,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 20,054 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.85. 974,401 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.