ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stock Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,220 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for approximately 2.0% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.47% of Rayonier worth $18,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $52,001,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $26,391,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier during the first quarter valued at about $20,780,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Rayonier by 13.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,920,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,059,000 after acquiring an additional 356,977 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Rayonier by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 561,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 322,457 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RYN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Rayonier stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 308,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,874. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99 and a beta of 0.77. Rayonier Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.03.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09. Rayonier had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is 136.71%.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.