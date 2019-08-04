ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 1,313 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,580.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down previously from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.00.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $248.69. 1,166,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

