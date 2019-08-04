ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Harris were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Harris by 6.0% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth about $1,638,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in Harris in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Harris by 4.4% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harris alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRS shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harris from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Harris from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Harris to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.43.

HRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,228,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,305. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Harris Co. has a 1 year low of $123.24 and a 1 year high of $200.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Harris had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harris Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.