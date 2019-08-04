ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,356 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.19% of Northwest Bancshares worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 23.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6,628.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 356,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,195. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $115.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.86 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 21.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

