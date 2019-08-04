St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 168 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 4.0% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $5,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $662,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPY traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $292.62. 116,661,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,536,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $296.52. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

