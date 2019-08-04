Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.63 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report sales of $6.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.78 billion and the lowest is $6.44 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full year sales of $26.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.17 billion to $26.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $28.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $28.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 125.91% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

SBUX stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.51. 6,237,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,620,043. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $51.19 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First American Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 44,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,261,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 625,131 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,259,000 after purchasing an additional 221,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 53,480 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

