Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,576 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 1.7% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $28,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,368,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,327,726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $278,964,000 after buying an additional 2,058,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after buying an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 432.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Starbucks by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after buying an additional 862,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 6,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $621,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,738 shares of company stock worth $11,291,327 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $95.51 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $114.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.57.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

