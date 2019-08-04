State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,419 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 175.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 385.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $83.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.27.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

