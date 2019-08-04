State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 725 Shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $2,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABMD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 314.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 648,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,120,000 after buying an additional 491,750 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in ABIOMED by 22,790.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 260,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 259,352 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in ABIOMED by 330.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 334,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,642,000 after buying an additional 257,009 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 132,163.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 148,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after buying an additional 148,023 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in ABIOMED by 94.5% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 227,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after buying an additional 110,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABMD traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $459.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.11.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.96 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 4,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total value of $1,212,500.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,550 shares in the company, valued at $50,057,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ABIOMED from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of ABIOMED in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.50.

ABIOMED Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

