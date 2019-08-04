State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 8,177 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 205.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Godaddy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $140,569.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,620.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Wagner sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.87, for a total value of $2,733,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,841 shares of company stock valued at $5,842,100. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GDDY shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Godaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.89.

Shares of GDDY traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,775,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,133. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $737.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

