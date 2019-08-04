State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 644 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.6% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.6% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

SON traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.43. 495,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,967. Sonoco Products Co has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.