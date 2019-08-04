State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $984,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $44,386,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 186,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.75.

PRGO traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.41. 1,039,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,684. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.39. Perrigo Company PLC has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

