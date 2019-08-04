State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 8,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MLM. DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.22 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Longbow Research increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.37.

In related news, SVP Donald A. Mccunniff sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $700,864.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,457.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman C Howard Nye sold 11,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.66, for a total value of $2,734,839.84. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 158,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,713,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,720 shares of company stock worth $7,557,298. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.05. The company had a trading volume of 723,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,728. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.75 and a 1-year high of $252.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.