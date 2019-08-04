State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 0.9% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,737,528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,897,000 after buying an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 170.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,857,000 after buying an additional 1,095,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,538 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 112,467 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Equifax by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,630,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Equifax by 68.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 618,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,267,000 after buying an additional 250,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $129.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE:EFX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.07. 723,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,149. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.68 and a twelve month high of $144.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.74 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a positive return on equity of 22.63%. Equifax’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

