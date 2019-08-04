State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,236 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,389,000 after buying an additional 103,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allegion by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,844,000 after buying an additional 41,509 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,509,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 164,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,912,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Allegion news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.64, for a total value of $317,687.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,450.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 6,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total value of $649,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,869.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Allegion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.88.

Allegion stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. The company had a trading volume of 644,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $74.83 and a 12-month high of $111.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.05). Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $731.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

