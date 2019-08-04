State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 3,180.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on State Street from $75.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, with a total value of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $338,925. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,670,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,844,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

