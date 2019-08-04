Stellar (XLM) Price Reaches $0.0823

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Stellar has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $1.61 billion and $70.42 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ovis, RippleFox and Bitfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stellar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00259441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.40 or 0.01389690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00023651 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00111396 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000520 BTC.

V Systems (VSYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar was first traded on July 19th, 2013. Stellar’s total supply is 105,202,876,590 coins and its circulating supply is 19,617,692,958 coins. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Koinex, BitMart, C2CX, HitBTC, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Bitbns, CEX.IO, OTCBTC, ABCC, Huobi, Kuna, Stellarport, Bitfinex, Kucoin, Kraken, Indodax, Exmo, Exrates, BCEX, Poloniex, Koineks, Kryptono, CryptoMarket, Cryptomate, RippleFox, Bittrex, Stronghold, Upbit, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Ovis, Gate.io, GOPAX, Sistemkoin, Binance, Liquid and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.