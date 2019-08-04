Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) Stock Price Up 14% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) rose 14% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $15.51 and last traded at $14.86, approximately 1,545,963 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 164% from the average daily volume of 585,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.03.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million.

STML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright set a $35.00 price target on Stemline Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stemline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other news, CEO Ivan Bergstein sold 10,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $167,632.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 25,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $368,408.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 149,177 shares of company stock worth $2,236,377. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 157,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Stemline Therapeutics by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Stemline Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

