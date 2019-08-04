Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stepan in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,992.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $164,616. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $108,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,253 shares in the company, valued at $928,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 750 shares of company stock worth $65,488 and have sold 15,643 shares worth $1,519,392. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 15,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $35,800,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Stepan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $96.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,290. Stepan has a 52-week low of $69.17 and a 52-week high of $101.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

