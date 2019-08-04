Sterling Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,993 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $455,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,060,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $2,480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.05. 2,677,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,643. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $236.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

