Sterling Investment Management Inc. Sells 873 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,097,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,738,000 after acquiring an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,090,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,614 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 156.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 122,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,468,669 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65.

