Sterling Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Sterling Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up 2.9% of Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sterling Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,087,000 after buying an additional 44,742 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,149,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,810,000 after buying an additional 398,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $383.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.71.

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total transaction of $497,113.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,174.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,252 shares of company stock worth $1,257,694 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.66. 1,356,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,894. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.23. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $272.91 and a 52 week high of $417.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $400.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.