Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.27. 415,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,651. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.47. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.84.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Dubinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $70,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,356.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,250 shares of company stock worth $1,656,920. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.6% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 44,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 86.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

