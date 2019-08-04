Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $10,646,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 30,363 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.02. The stock had a trading volume of 15,284,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,766,467. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $550.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at $103,495.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total transaction of $142,042.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,678,020.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 360,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,585,618. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America set a $224.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.