Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Barrington Research currently has a $210.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. First Analysis reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $216.00 price target (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $189.80.

Shares of STRA traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.29. 116,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,720. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $189.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $181.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.79 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

In other Strategic Education news, Director Todd A. Milano sold 6,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.47, for a total value of $1,163,851.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,285.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Thomas Waite III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.59, for a total transaction of $535,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,329.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,400 shares of company stock worth $5,805,217 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 19.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 15.6% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Strategic Education by 2.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,198,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 28.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

