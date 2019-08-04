SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.17.

SMMT remained flat at $$1.36 during trading on Thursday. 9,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 million, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 26.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

About SUMMIT THERAPEU/S

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

