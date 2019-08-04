Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a hold rating on shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Shares of SNSS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.81. 226,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,055. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that Sunesis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aisling Capital Iv, Lp acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aisling Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sunesis Pharmaceuticals by 192.3% during the first quarter. Aisling Capital Management LP now owns 7,600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $863,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunesis Pharmaceuticals

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted inhibitors for the treatment of solid and hematologic cancers. Its lead program is vecabrutinib, a non-covalent inhibitor of Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK), which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in B-cell malignancies.

