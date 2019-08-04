Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sunlands Online Education Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

STG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,433. The stock has a market cap of $244.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.64. Sunlands Online Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25.

Sunlands Online Education Group (NYSE:STG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $84.07 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sunlands Online Education Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunlands Online Education Group

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of master of business administration programs.

