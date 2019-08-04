Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.8255 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Sunoco has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Sunoco has a dividend payout ratio of 143.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sunoco to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.5%.

SUN opened at $33.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.35.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Sunoco had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUN. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sunoco in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sunoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

