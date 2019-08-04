SunTrust Banks Lowers Ryder System (NYSE:R) Price Target to $65.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R) had its price objective lowered by SunTrust Banks to $65.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on R. Loop Capital downgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ryder System from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ryder System from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryder System currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of R stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.89. 584,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,974. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.61. Ryder System has a 1 year low of $44.80 and a 1 year high of $79.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Karen M. Jones sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $92,255.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $71,489.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Ryder System by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Ryder System by 238.4% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ryder System by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 49.3% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 833 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

