SunTrust Banks Raises Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target to $95.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks to $95.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Leidos from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.00.

LDOS stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.86. 3,358,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,360. Leidos has a one year low of $50.33 and a one year high of $85.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Leidos by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

