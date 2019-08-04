SunTrust Banks Raises Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target to $85.00

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) had its target price boosted by SunTrust Banks to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Medpace from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Medpace from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Medpace from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Shares of MEDP stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 683,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,074. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.87. Medpace has a 52-week low of $45.88 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.99 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 9.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 212.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 62.5% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace during the second quarter valued at approximately $828,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

