Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The semiconductor company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Earnings Dates reports. The business had revenue of $18.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.00 million. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. Sunworks updated its Q3 2019 guidance to EPS.

Sunworks stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,074,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58. Sunworks has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 2.83.

SUNW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photo voltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential markets in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington, the United States. The company also designs, arranges, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial projects.

