Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SUP. TheStreet lowered shares of Superior Industries International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Superior Industries International has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

Superior Industries International stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 229,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.04. Superior Industries International has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $63.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $357.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Industries International will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. Superior Industries International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -720.00%.

In related news, Director Richard J. Giromini bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.57 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,291 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

