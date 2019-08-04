SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SurModics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SurModics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 target price on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SurModics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

SRDX traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.58. 190,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,174. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02. SurModics has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The company has a market cap of $633.42 million, a PE ratio of 120.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.18.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. SurModics had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SurModics will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after acquiring an additional 115,389 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 1,185.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,728 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 49,962 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SurModics by 458.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

