Swap Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Swap has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and $754,127.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002262 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00252201 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.01381591 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022939 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00108943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 5,571,558 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi.

Buying and Selling Swap

Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

