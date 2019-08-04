Swick Mining Services (ASX:SWK) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Swick Mining Services Ltd (ASX:SWK)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and traded as high as $0.26. Swick Mining Services shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 27,387 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06.

In other Swick Mining Services news, insider Ian McCubbing purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$43,600.00 ($30,921.99).

Swick Mining Services Company Profile (ASX:SWK)

Swick Mining Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral drilling contract services to the mining industry in the Asia Pacific and internationally. The company offers services primarily in the areas of underground diamond drilling and surface reverse circulation drilling. It also carries out research and development activities in mineral analysis technologies.

